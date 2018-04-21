  • Van ends up on roof after crash, driver transported to hospital

    A van ended up on its roof after an accident on Peoples Road in Ross Township on Saturday.

    Police said the driver hit a rock, which caused him to drive up the side of the berm and flip his van.

    The driver was transported to a hospital.

    No other information was immediately available.

