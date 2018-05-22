YOUNGWOOD, Pa. - Vandals struck a park in Westmoreland County Saturday night.
Members of the Youngwood Recreation Board cleaned up the mess at the borough’s Park and Pool field.
According to our news exchange partners, TribLIVE, vandals knocked over portable toilets and broke into boxes that hold tools and supplies, causing hundreds of dollars worth of damage.
Volunteers spent hours cleaning everything up so the fields could be used.
This is the second park in Westmoreland County to be vandalized this month.
Vandals knocked over picnic tables upside down and piled on top one another at Legion Keener Park in Latrobe May 5.
Several of the tables, which cost roughly $1,000 each were damaged.damage. Some even needed to be removed.
