  • Vandals cause damage at Youngwood park

    Updated:

    YOUNGWOOD, Pa. - Vandals struck a park in Westmoreland County Saturday night. 

    Members of the Youngwood Recreation Board cleaned up the mess at the borough’s Park and Pool field.  

    Related Headlines

    DOWNLOAD THE WPXI NEWS APP

     

    According to our news exchange partners, TribLIVE, vandals knocked over portable toilets and broke into boxes that hold tools and supplies, causing hundreds of dollars worth of damage.  

    Volunteers spent hours cleaning everything up so the fields could be used. 

    TRENDING NOW:

    This is the second park in Westmoreland County to be vandalized this month.  

    Vandals knocked over picnic tables upside down and piled on top one another at Legion Keener Park in Latrobe May 5.

    Several of the tables, which cost roughly $1,000 each were damaged.damage. Some even needed to be removed.

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Vandals cause damage at Youngwood park

  • Headline Goes Here

    2nd suspect sought in Israeli flag vandalism in Philadelphia

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man in custody for vandalism of Israeli flag in Philadelphia

  • Headline Goes Here

    Cassandra Gross' estranged boyfriend appears in court for bond hearing

  • Headline Goes Here

    Vandals strike Westmoreland County park