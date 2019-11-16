WEST DEER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Someone drove through a former Nike missile site, doing thousands of dollars in damage.
And West Deer Township just spent more than $1 million to renovate it over several years, but someone created a big setback in that progress this week.
Chopper 11 flew over the park, which was covered in tire tracks – especially on the sports fields.
Police told our news partners at TribLIVE that someone drove a pickup truck in circles through the fields sometime between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.
The vandals targeted two parks that are three miles apart: “Nike Site Park” off Route 910 and “Bairdford Park” off Bryson Road.
Police believe three people were inside the truck, but it is still not clear why they did it.
