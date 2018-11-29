Victims' rights group supports judge accused of bias toward sex offenders

PITTSBURGH - Channel 11 is speaking with a victims’ rights group that is supporting an Allegheny County judge who was publicly admonished for her harsh sentencing of sex offenders and her behavior toward them.
The state Superior Court has removed Judge Donna Jo McDaniel from a case, saying she demonstrated bias and hostility toward the defendant, a convicted sex offender, and his attorney.
McDaniel was charged with sentencing Anthony McCauley, who was convicted of rape, statutory sex assault and other crimes against a girl when she was six and 12 years old.
Judge McDaniel sentenced McCauley to 20- 40 years in prison. The Superior Court accused her of denying McCauley a fair sentencing hearing and criticized her behavior in the courtroom.
Courtney Brennan spoke with the executive director of Pittsburgh Action Against Rape about the court’s criticism of McDaniel, for Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.
