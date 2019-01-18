Video appears to show brawl in hallway of local school

MUNHALL, Pa. - An all-out brawl, allegedly in the hallway of a local school, was caught on camera.
A parent at Steel Valley High School in Munhall sent us the video from the fight on Thursday afternoon.
We're working to talk to police and the district, for Channel 11 News at 11 p.m.
A robo-call did go out about a minor incident, but Channel 11 spoke to two parents who said their kids are afraid to go to school after what happened.
TRENDING NOW:
- Police seek volunteers to get drunk, take sobriety tests for officer training
- LIVE UPDATES: Abducted teen girl safe, suspect in custody after standoff
- WINTER STORM WATCH issued for Western Pa. this weekend
- VIDEO: Fire destroys Port Vue home
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}