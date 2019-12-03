PETERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Only Channel 11 can show you the moment a man boarded a Peters Township Elementary School bus full of children and yelled racial slurs at the driver last November.
Mark Ferrari was charged with ethnic intimidation.
On Tuesday, a judge sentenced Ferrari to two years of probation plus anger management after he pleaded guilty.
In court, Ferrari read a statement, apologizing to the judge, students and parents.
