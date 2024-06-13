Violence continues in Pittsburgh as fight breaks out at grocery store

PITTSBURGH — The South Side violence streak continued Thursday night as a huge fight broke out at a Giant Eagle grocery store.

We spoke with people who said they didn’t know what was going on, until they saw the fight and blood all over the store.

A week ago, a 15-year-old was charged in a triple shooting around 18th and Carson. Since then, Pittsburgh police announced they’ll be closing down part of the inbound lane of East Carson Street starting Friday at 7 p.m.

Several side streets will be blocked off. Uber and Lyft will be limited on where they can go.

“A lot of the violence is a lot of drunk people, but it’s South Side, there are bars and restaurants, people aren’t going to stop coming here. They will find a way even if you can’t park,” explained Keppel.