PITTSBURGH - Michael Badgley kicked a 29-yard field goal on the final play to lift the Los Angeles Chargers to a 33-30 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night.
Badgley initially missed a 39-yard kick but Pittsburgh was called for offsides.
Related Headlines
Badgley's ensuing 34-yard attempt was blocked, but the Steelers were again flagged jumping across the line of scrimmage before the snap.
He drilled his third attempt at the game-winner, and the Chargers gleefully declined another Pittsburgh penalty.
That 16-point deficit was erased as quick as ⚡ .— SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) December 3, 2018
Photos: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Philip Rivers completed 26 of 36 passes for 299 yards and two touchdowns for Los Angeles (9-3). Keenan Allen caught 14 passes for 148 yards and a score and Justin Jackson ran for 63 yards and a touchdown in place of injured starter Melvin Gordon. Desmond King added a 73-yard punt return for a score as the Chargers erased a 16-point halftime deficit.
Ben Roethlisberger threw for 281 yards and two scores for the Steelers (7-4-1), who have lost two straight and are now clinging to the AFC North lead over surging Baltimore. Antonio Brown caught 10 passes for a season-high 154 yards and a touchdown.
James Conner added 60 yards rushing and two touchdowns before leaving in the fourth quarter with a leg injury.
The Steelers record is now 7-4-1.
TRENDING NOW:
- Boy writes letter to dad in heaven, post office says it was delivered
- Woman stabbed, killed after rolling down car window to give money
- Man killed in rollover crash/a>
- VIDEO: 2 dogs die in West Mifflin house fire
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}