ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A Ross Township woman is claiming a visiting priest raped her at her home in 2016.
"I still wake up everyday because we don't know where he is. Where is this man? Is he on campus? Is he in Africa? Nobody can tell us," said Kathy Coll.
After the alleged attack, she went to the hospital and reported it to police.
She told 11 Investigates the priest was getting his PhD at Duquesne University, but living at her parish St. Teresa of Avila, claimed it was consensual.
Hear her describe the terrifying ordeal and learn more about the lawsuit she just filed, on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.
