  • Volunteer firefighter accused of arson headed to trial

    PITTSBURGH - A local volunteer firefighter charged with arson waived his preliminary hearing Wednesday afternoon and is headed to trial.

    Ryan Laubham, 19, is accused of intentionally setting two fires of houses in Munhall last month.

    According to the criminal complaint, Laubham admitted to starting the fires, telling investigators he did it because he was bored.

    After the brief hearing, Laubham’s attorney confirmed he’s been suspended indefinitely from the Munhall Volunteer Fire Station #4.

