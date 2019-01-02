PITTSBURGH - A local volunteer firefighter charged with arson waived his preliminary hearing Wednesday afternoon and is headed to trial.
Ryan Laubham, 19, is accused of intentionally setting two fires of houses in Munhall last month.
Related Headlines
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
According to the criminal complaint, Laubham admitted to starting the fires, telling investigators he did it because he was bored.
After the brief hearing, Laubham’s attorney confirmed he’s been suspended indefinitely from the Munhall Volunteer Fire Station #4.
Channel 11's Aaron Martin spoke with Laubham's attorney and learned why his client is scared - for Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m
TRENDING NOW:
- 80 lots of blood pressure tablets recalled
- Report: Steelers WR Brown requests trade
- US fires tear gas across Mexico border to stop migrants
- VIDEO: Mega Millions $425M jackpot ticket sold in NY; $4M ticket sold in PA
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}