    PITTSBURGH - It’s been a tumultuous week for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

    First, the Steelers were eliminated from the playoffs, then reports surfaced about wide receiver Antonio Brown wanting to be traded. 

    Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin addressed Antonio Brown's absence during Sunday's game at his year-end news conference Wednesday. 

    Tomlin said that Brown had expressed some soreness in his body during the last week.  

    Tomlin said he sent Brown to get an MRI on Friday.  Brown skipped the MRI, Tomlin said. 

    Brown missed the last game of the season due to the injury and a lack of information, Tomlin said.

    Tomlin has not talked with Brown since before the game on Sunday but says the situation will be addressed. 

    The drama with Antonio Brown grew on Tuesday when Jason LaCanfora reported that Brown asked to be traded because Tomlin is "too aligned" with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. LaCanfora tweeted Wednesday that he stands by his report.

    As Coach Mike Tomlin addressed the media Wednesday, Brown posted on social media his own message. 

    “Happy New Year. Be great,” Brown tweeted, along with a photo that included the following quote:

    “My options may seem limited by people or circumstances. It is then that I remind myself I am in command of my attitude. I am divinely blessed with free will. I utilize that gift, choosing to take charge of my life; to express the creativity, vitality, and wholeness that truly defined me.”

     

    Regarding any disagreement between Roethlisberger and Brown, Roethlisberger denied the characterization, saying on his radio show he wants Brown to come back next season. 

    Tomlin said during his news conference that he is not aware of any disagreement between Brown and Roethlisberger. 

     

