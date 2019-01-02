0 Tomlin: Antonio Brown was 'difficult to communicate with' ahead of Sunday's game

PITTSBURGH - It’s been a tumultuous week for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

First, the Steelers were eliminated from the playoffs, then reports surfaced about wide receiver Antonio Brown wanting to be traded.

If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin addressed Antonio Brown's absence during Sunday's game at his year-end news conference Wednesday.

Tomlin said that Brown had expressed some soreness in his body during the last week.

Tomlin: AB expressed soreness in his body during the week last week and was listed on injury report on Thursday. https://t.co/GOuH5fybru #Steelers #wpxi pic.twitter.com/apTVSKlD1Z — WPXI (@WPXI) January 2, 2019

Tomlin said he sent Brown to get an MRI on Friday. Brown skipped the MRI, Tomlin said.

“After Friday, it became difficult to communicate with (AB)...

“(Drew Rosenhaus/AB's Agent) called Sunday & said (AB) was ready to go. I said that’s not how it works.” -- Mike Tomlin on Antonio Brown #Steelers pic.twitter.com/yGyChQwSsi — Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) January 2, 2019

Brown missed the last game of the season due to the injury and a lack of information, Tomlin said.

Tomlin says Brown was “unavailable” leading up to the game. Spoke with Brown’s agent on Sunday #Steelers #WPXI — Alby Oxenreiter (@albyox) January 2, 2019

Tomlin has not talked with Brown since before the game on Sunday but says the situation will be addressed.

Tomlin: Not going to speculate on possible discipline or trade. Team has received nothing formal in terms of trade requests. https://t.co/pWvIHzvy1B #Steelers #wpxi — WPXI (@WPXI) January 2, 2019

WPXI will have the very latest on Antonio Brown's future with the Pittsburgh Steelers for Channel 11 News beginning at 5 p.m.

RELATED HEADLINES:

The drama with Antonio Brown grew on Tuesday when Jason LaCanfora reported that Brown asked to be traded because Tomlin is "too aligned" with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. LaCanfora tweeted Wednesday that he stands by his report.

Tomlin said hes not going to speculate on any trade demands made by Antonio Brown. I stand 1000% by my reporting that a trade request was made — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) January 2, 2019

As Coach Mike Tomlin addressed the media Wednesday, Brown posted on social media his own message. “Happy New Year. Be great,” Brown tweeted, along with a photo that included the following quote: “My options may seem limited by people or circumstances. It is then that I remind myself I am in command of my attitude. I am divinely blessed with free will. I utilize that gift, choosing to take charge of my life; to express the creativity, vitality, and wholeness that truly defined me.”

Happy New Year. Be great. pic.twitter.com/QLna1LRncL — Antonio Brown (@AB84) January 2, 2019

Regarding any disagreement between Roethlisberger and Brown, Roethlisberger denied the characterization, saying on his radio show he wants Brown to come back next season.

Tomlin said during his news conference that he is not aware of any disagreement between Brown and Roethlisberger.

Tomlin tells me he’s not aware of any disagreement between Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown that caused Brian to leave practice abruptly #Steelers #WPXI — Alby Oxenreiter (@albyox) January 2, 2019

© 2019 Cox Media Group.