HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A Westmoreland County man is accused of attacking two men with a baseball bat at a New Year’s Eve party.
According to police, Adam Daniels went to the party at Sinister Muscle Cars on Forbes Trail Road because he knew his ex-girlfriend was going to be there.
Witnesses said that Daniels started pushing people before taking a baseball bat outside and allegedly hitting two men, causing serious injuries.
Channel 11's Melanie Marsalko is talking to the man who hosted the party, who believes he was the intended target of the attack - for Channel 11 News at 5:30 p.m.
