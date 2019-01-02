  • Man accused of attacking two men with baseball bat at New Year's Eve party

    HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A Westmoreland County man is accused of attacking two men with a baseball bat at a New Year’s Eve party.

    According to police, Adam Daniels went to the party at Sinister Muscle Cars on Forbes Trail Road because he knew his ex-girlfriend was going to be there.

    Witnesses said that Daniels started pushing people before taking a baseball bat outside and allegedly hitting two men, causing serious injuries.

