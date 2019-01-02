  • Crash involving school bus closes portion of Westmoreland Co. road

    ALLEGHENY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A crash involving a school bus and car shut down part of a Westmoreland County road on Wednesday.

    The crash happened just before 4 p.m. on Hyde Park Road in Allegheny Township, right near the entrance to the Kiski Area School District. The road is closed in the immediate area.

    First responders had to rescue a woman from the car.

    The school bus was not carrying any students at the time of the crash. The driver of the bus was not injured.

    We're working to learn what caused the crash and the condition of the woman involved - for Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.

