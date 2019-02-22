Vulgar, racist comments heard over radio did not come from firefighter, department says

McKEES ROCKS, Pa. - The McKees Rocks Volunteer Fire Department is defending itself against accusations that a firefighter made vulgar and racist comments that were broadcast from the scene of a fire.
In a Facebook post Thursday, the department said the accusations are baseless and it is “being unjustly maligned and threatened as a result.”
The comments were broadcast over radio, but the department said they did not come from one of its firefighters.
“As we were leaving the scene a radio from an as yet unknown source was inadvertently keyed and left open,” the Facebook post said. “The vulgar comments were made by someone in the area of the open mike but not a McKees Rocks firefighter or any member of this fire department.”
The department said an investigation is underway, and records of the broadcast are being obtained to help identify the source.
