    PENN HILLS, Pa. - Police have charged the driver involved in a deadly crash in Penn Hills last month.

    Investigators said Kevin Morrow, 24, was driving drunk on June 29 when he failed to negotiate a curve on Saltsburg Road and slammed his Audi SQ5 into a Nissan Versa driven by 23-year-old Marc Hazur.

    Hazur died at the scene. His passenger was taken to the hospital for treatment. Morrow and his passenger were also taken to the hospital.   

    Blood tests showed Morrow’s blood alcohol content was above the legal limit, Allegheny County police said.

    Morrow was charged Wednesday after turning himself in to the Allegheny County Jail. He is facing several charges including homicide by vehicle while DUI and involuntary manslaughter. 

     

