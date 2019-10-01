CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A woman who had previously been connected to multiple thefts was arrested in Cranberry Township.
Police said Sabrina Eisenberg stole hundreds of dollars' worth of merchandise from multiple stores was located and arrested on Sept. 27 at the Cranberry Mall on Route 19.
Eisenberg initially provided police a false identity by using a different last name, but investigators were able to identify her based on previous reports.
Inside Eisenberg's car -- which was parked outside Laurie's Hallmark -- officers found stolen items from Hallmark and Ulta Beauty valued at about $480, according to a police criminal complaint.
Eisenberg has more than three prior retail theft convictions, and she was wanted in several surrounding counties, police said.
