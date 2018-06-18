  • Washington Health System employees suspended during internal investigation

    WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. - At least a dozen employees of Washington Health System have been suspended after an investigation into accessing patient records.

    A senior hospital administrator confirms to Channel 11's Cara Sapida that the employees were looking into one to two patients who were involved in a "high profile case".

    The hospital official explaining how they became aware of the breech -- tonight on Channel 11 News at 5:25 p.m.

    Washington Health System employees suspended during internal investigation

