Washington Health System employees suspended during internal investigation

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. - At least a dozen employees of Washington Health System have been suspended after an investigation into accessing patient records.
A senior hospital administrator confirms to Channel 11's Cara Sapida that the employees were looking into one to two patients who were involved in a "high profile case".
The hospital official explaining how they became aware of the breech -- tonight on Channel 11 News at 5:25 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Child knocks over glass sculpture, parents may be on the hook for $132,000 bill
- Thomas Markle wishes he had walked daughter down the aisle
- Parents' warning after 2-year-old climbs pool safety ladder goes viral
- VIDEO:Woman Swallowed Whole By Python
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}