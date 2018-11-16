0 WATCH: SUV captured on video plowing past stopped school bus in Bridgeville

BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. - Bridgeville Police Department issued a reminder about traffic laws and school buses Friday after a driver was captured driving past a stopped bus last week.

Bridgeville police posted the video, taken by the bus dash camera, and details of the Nov. 7 incident on its Facebook page.

The video showed the school bus stopped with flashing red lights and crossing arm out and the driver who appeared not to stop.

According to the post, police said the driver also displayed an obscene hand signal as he drove past a group of parents.

Police said when they contacted the driver by phone for an explanation, the driver told the officer to issue a citation, said they would see the officer in court, then hung up. Police said they plan to issue the driver a citation.

Police said in the post that no children were injured. The driver did not let any children leave the bus until the vehicle in question was safely past the bus.

Pennsylvania law requires all motorists stop at least 10 feet away from a school bus that has its red lights flashing and stop arm extended. This goes for all drivers who are approaching, following or beside a bus as it stops.

There is, however, one exception to this rule. If there is a physical barrier such as a guardrail, concrete median or grass median, motorists traveling in the opposite direction may continue without stopping.

