WEST VIEW, Pa. - Police have charged a water company employee with stealing from a customer.
Police told Channel 11 the woman worked in the customer service department for West View Water Authority when the theft occurred.
A couple told police it happened on June 12 when they called the company to pay their water bill, police said.
After the payment was made, the bank contacted the couple about some suspicious charges on their account.
Police said they tracked the fraudulent purchases to the employee.
