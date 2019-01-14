  • Water gushes from ground after water main break

    WEST HOMESTEAD, Pa. - Water gushed up from the ground in West Homestead late Sunday night after a main broke in a home’s yard.

    The water main break was reported shortly after 11 p.m. on Fieldstone Drive.

    As the water gushed from the ground, it rushed through a chain-link fence and down the street.

    Crews were called to the scene and turned off the water.

