Water gushes from ground after water main break

WEST HOMESTEAD, Pa. - Water gushed up from the ground in West Homestead late Sunday night after a main broke in a home’s yard.
The water main break was reported shortly after 11 p.m. on Fieldstone Drive.
As the water gushed from the ground, it rushed through a chain-link fence and down the street.
Crews were called to the scene and turned off the water.
