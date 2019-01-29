McCANDLESS, Pa. - A water main break sent water gushing through a neighborhood in McCandless early Tuesday morning.
The break was reported about 4 a.m. on West Ingomar Road.
Water ran like a river down the road and through the yards of homes.
Channel 11's Liz Kilmer is following repairs as she talks with homeowners impacted by the break -- for Channel 11 News at Noon.
Three homes on Donna Drive, which is below Ingomar Road, had their basements flooded.
The North Allegheny School District said the water main break is not impacting any of its buildings and schools will be open Tuesday.
