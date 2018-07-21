Water main break leaves road closed, customers without water

PITTSBURGH - A water main break has left a portion of a road closed and nearly 100 customers without service.
It happened on High Oak Drive around 8 a.m. Saturday.
The break created a hole in a sidewalk in front of a home. It also caused the home's driveway to buckle.
The water flowed over the hillside at the back of the home onto Potomac Avenue.
Potomac Avenue is blocked off at Banksville Avenue.
Potomac Avenue is blocked off at Banksville Avenue because of a water main break pic.twitter.com/5ClmFA5aCz— Lori Houy (@WPXI_Lori) July 21, 2018
Pennsylvania American Water Company told Channel 11 service should be restored by early Saturday evening.
TRENDING NOW:
- 9 members of one family among 17 killed in duck boat accident on lake in Branson, Missouri
- Burned car with body inside found in Fayette County field
- Restaurant tries shaming teen who used quarters to pay, inspires campaign to buy other's meals
- VIDEO: Walmart Employee Breaks Car Window To Rescue Infant, Police Say
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}