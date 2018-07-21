  • Water main break leaves road closed, customers without water

    PITTSBURGH - A water main break has left a portion of a road closed and nearly 100 customers without service.

    It happened on High Oak Drive around 8 a.m. Saturday.

    The break created a hole in a sidewalk in front of a home. It also caused the home's driveway to buckle.

    The water flowed over the hillside at the back of the home onto Potomac Avenue.

    Potomac Avenue is blocked off at Banksville Avenue. 

    Pennsylvania American Water Company told Channel 11 service should be restored by early Saturday evening. 

