A burned car with a body inside was discovered Friday in a Fayette County field, police said.
The car, a Pontiac Grand Am, is the same type of car driven by a Perryopolis woman who was reported missing Wednesday.
Caroline Branthoover, 74, was last seen leaving a Star Junction bar early Wednesday morning.
Police say the found car is too damaged to identify by the vehicle identification number, and the body could not immediately be identified.
It was found in a field near French Island Road in Perryopolis, about two miles from where Branthoover was last seen.
