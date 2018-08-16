ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A water main break forced the closure of a road in Ross Township early Thursday morning.
The break in a 6-inch line was reported about 12:30 a.m. on Rochester Road near Virginia Terrace. Part of Rochester Road began to buckle.
Rochester Road was closed between Route 19 and Glenmore Avenue until about 8 a.m.
Crews from West View Water Authority were able to shut the water off just after 2 a.m. Repairs were completed before Rochester Road completely reopened.
Water service was impacted for about 12 customers, officials said.
DONE! Water main break along Rochester Road in Ross has been fixed. Road is re-opening right now. @WPXI @WPXITraffic pic.twitter.com/JJGvZeGqp5— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) August 16, 2018
