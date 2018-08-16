  • Water main break repaired in Ross Township

    ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A water main break forced the closure of a road in Ross Township early Thursday morning.

    The break in a 6-inch line was reported about 12:30 a.m. on Rochester Road near Virginia Terrace. Part of Rochester Road began to buckle.

    Rochester Road was closed between Route 19 and Glenmore Avenue until about 8 a.m.

    Crews from West View Water Authority were able to shut the water off just after 2 a.m. Repairs were completed before Rochester Road completely reopened.

    Water service was impacted for about 12 customers, officials said.

