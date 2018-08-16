Father mourns young daughter allegedly killed by girlfriend

“I’m so sad that I can’t watch her grow into a beautiful adult.”
RELATED STORY: Woman accused of killing toddler taken into custody
Those are words from Josh Sherrell, the father of 23-month-old Aubree Sherrell, who died in April. This week, Deasha Ringgold was charged in her death.
Josh Sherrell and Ringgold were dating.
Gabriella DeLuca talks to Josh Sherrell about his daughter, and about what his hopes are for Ringgold’s future, for 11 at 11.
TRENDING NOW:
- Black woman denied job because of 'ghetto' name; company claims email hacked
- South Side bar's new dress code creates controversy
- List of alleged 'predator priests' in Pittsburgh and Greensburg
- VIDEO: Child hit by train
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}