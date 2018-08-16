  • Father mourns young daughter allegedly killed by girlfriend

    “I’m so sad that I can’t watch her grow into a beautiful adult.”

    Those are words from Josh Sherrell, the father of 23-month-old Aubree Sherrell, who died in April. This week, Deasha Ringgold was charged in her death. 

    Josh Sherrell and Ringgold were dating. 

    Gabriella DeLuca talks to Josh Sherrell about his daughter, and about what his hopes are for Ringgold’s future, for 11 at 11.

