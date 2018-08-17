PITTSBURGH - A water main break sent water rushing like a waterfall down steps in Pittsburgh’s South Side late Thursday night.
The break was reported shortly before 11 p.m. on St. Thomas Street, off East Warrington Avenue, in the South Side Slopes neighborhood.
Channel 11’s Liz Kilmer is working to learn when crews will begin making repairs and how long the work will take -- for Channel 11 Morning News.
A large hole was left in the street where the break happened and police called for barricades in the area.
Crews were able to shut the water off so that repairs can be made.
