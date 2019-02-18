  • Water trickles up from road after main breaks

    PITTSBURGH - A water main break sent water trickling up from the middle of a road Monday morning in Pittsburgh’s Shadyside neighborhood.

    The break was reported about 5:30 a.m. on Ellsworth Avenue.

    Water streamed down the road toward Morewood Avenue before crews arrived.

    A timetable for repairs was not immediately available.

