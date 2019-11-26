State officials are warning about a website that is selling fake dog licenses for Pennsylvania.
The Department of Agriculture said "PADogLicense.online" is selling the fake licenses.
The website has even paid search engines to appear at the top of search results, and the site appears fairly legitimate if you didn't know the difference.
For the real link to get your dog license, click here.
