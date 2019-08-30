MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The West Hills DUI Task Force will be conducting targeted enforcement operations over the Labor Day weekend.
Police said the enforcement operations could be stationary sobriety checkpoints and/or roving DUI patrols.
Officers from Avalon Borough, Bellevue Borough, Carnegie Borough, Coraopolis Borough, Crescent Township, Edgeworth Borough, Kennedy Township, Leetsdale Borough, Moon Township, North Fayette Township, Ohio Township, Robinson Township, Sewickley Borough and Stowe Township will be taking part.
