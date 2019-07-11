WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - Allegheny County police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night in West Mifflin.
The victim, a 27-year-old man, was taken to an area hospital but his condition is unknown.
Police said the shooting happened at Mon-View Heights Housing.
This is a breaking story. Watch Channel 11 Morning News starting at 4:30 for the latest details.
