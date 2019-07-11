  • 27-year-old shot in West Mifflin, police investigating

    WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - Allegheny County police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night in West Mifflin.

    The victim, a 27-year-old man, was taken to an area hospital but his condition is unknown.

    Police said the shooting happened at Mon-View Heights Housing.

