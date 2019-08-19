West Nile season is well underway in Pennsylvania and the virus is now showing up in some local counties.
Mosquitoes tested positive in Allegheny, Beaver, Lawrence and Greene counties.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.
So far, there are no human cases in the state.
Mosquitoes thrive in warm and humid weather. Several counties are working to eliminate the bugs through spraying.
TRENDING NOW:
- Local animal rescue group asking for public's help after dog found tied to post, shot to death
- Man shot during fight in Bethel Park
- Additional units called in, officers hurt as crowds shut down East Carson Street
- VIDEO: Inclusive playground opens at The Children's Home of Pittsburgh
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}