  • West Nile virus found in mosquitoes tested in several local counties

    West Nile season is well underway in Pennsylvania and the virus is now showing up in some local counties.

    Mosquitoes tested positive in Allegheny, Beaver, Lawrence and Greene counties.

    So far, there are no human cases in the state.

    Mosquitoes thrive in warm and humid weather. Several counties are working to eliminate the bugs through spraying.

