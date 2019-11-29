PITTSBURGH - If Western Pa. native Blake Stadnik looks familiar to you, that’s because he plays Kate and Toby’s visually impaired son, Jack, on the NBC hit show “This Is Us.”
On Saturday, Nov. 30, the actor and Ellwood City native will participate in the WPXI Holiday Parade, about two decades after he marched in the parade with the Pittsburgh CLO Mini Stars.
“I hope everyone has a safe and happy holiday surrounded by love and their families,” Stadnik said.
Stadnik, 28, attended Riverside High School and Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter School, both in Beaver County. He is a Penn State musical theater graduate and now calls New York City home.
He joined the cast of the popular NBC television show, set in Pittsburgh, this season.
A recent time hop into the future shows his adult character on his way to pop stardom, with Stadnik performing the song “Memorized.”
And like his character, Stadnik is visually impaired. On the show, the child’s loss of vision is attributed to premature birth. Stadnik was born with the genetic Stargardt disease, a form of macular degeneration, and began losing his sight at age 7.
