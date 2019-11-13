  • Westmoreland County Airshow canceled for 2020

    UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The Westmoreland County Airshow has been canceled for 2020, Channel 11’s news exchange partners at TribLIVE reported.

    It will be the first time since 2012 there won’t be a show at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Unity Township, the county airport authority told TribLIVE.

    Full schedules mean the Navy Blue Angels and the Air Force Thunderbirds are unavailable for booking, so the show had to be canceled, according to TribLIVE.

    Officials told TribLIVE the only way the air show might happen is if there is a cancellation in the schedules.

