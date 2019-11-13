UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The Westmoreland County Airshow has been canceled for 2020, Channel 11’s news exchange partners at TribLIVE reported.
It will be the first time since 2012 there won’t be a show at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Unity Township, the county airport authority told TribLIVE.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive Westmoreland County news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Full schedules mean the Navy Blue Angels and the Air Force Thunderbirds are unavailable for booking, so the show had to be canceled, according to TribLIVE.
Officials told TribLIVE the only way the air show might happen is if there is a cancellation in the schedules.
TRENDING NOW:
- Mother charged after search for her, 2 children following frantic phone call
- WATCH LIVE: Trump impeachment hearings live stream, live updates
- Have a cardigan? Wear it Wednesday to celebrate kindness
- VIDEO: Blind woman mugged while walking home from local church
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}