    GREENSBURG, Pa. - A man reportedly broke into the Westmoreland Mall early Friday morning, making off with hundreds of dollars from two different stores inside, police said.

    Investigators told Channel 11 the man pried open a back door and got into Leggins Park and Icy Roll 2.0 inside the mall. He was able to unplug security cameras.

    Police said he stole about $610 from Leggins Park and $666 from Icy Roll 2.0.

    The man was seen on surveillance video from cameras that he did not unplug and is described as between 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet 2 inches tall. He was wearing a dark-colored long sleeve shirt with a hood; tan pants; a dark colored-hat; and a white respirator covering his face. 

    If you have any information, you're asked to please call state police in Greensburg at 724-832-3288.

