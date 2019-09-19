  • Whitehall woman's handyman charged with homicide after her disappearance

    WHITEHALL BOROUGH, Pa. - A handyman was charged with criminal homicide Thursday, months after a Whitehall woman's disappearance.  

    Douglas Berry worked as a handyman for Elizabeth Wiesenfeld, who vanished from her home in April 30.

    Relatives reported 67-year-old Wiesenfeld missing after she failed to show up at work.

    Berry's moments the day Wiesenfield went missing were captured on surveillance video as he moved throughout Allegheny County, investigators said. 

    Someone wearing a coat and a mask was captured using Wiesnfeld's bank cart at an ATM. Police discovered the coat and the mask during a search of Berry's truck and home, investigators said. 

    Police searched her home and found blood in her bed and some items missing.  

    Berry, had been previously named a person of interest in her disappearance. He was arrested on an unrelated gun charge in May. 

    Douglas Berry
    Douglas Berry
    Allegheny County Jail

    Investigators say he had done odd jobs for Wiesenfeld.

