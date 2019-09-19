WHITEHALL BOROUGH, Pa. - A handyman was charged with criminal homicide Thursday, months after a Whitehall woman's disappearance.
Douglas Berry worked as a handyman for Elizabeth Wiesenfeld, who vanished from her home in April 30.
Relatives reported 67-year-old Wiesenfeld missing after she failed to show up at work.
Breaking: handyman just charged with criminal al homicide in connection with disappearance of Whitehall woman. #wpxi— Rick Earle (@WPXIRickEarle) September 19, 2019
Berry's moments the day Wiesenfield went missing were captured on surveillance video as he moved throughout Allegheny County, investigators said.
Someone wearing a coat and a mask was captured using Wiesnfeld's bank cart at an ATM. Police discovered the coat and the mask during a search of Berry's truck and home, investigators said.
Police searched her home and found blood in her bed and some items missing.
Berry, had been previously named a person of interest in her disappearance. He was arrested on an unrelated gun charge in May.
Investigators say he had done odd jobs for Wiesenfeld.
