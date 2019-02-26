Victim killed in Rankin remembered as man who loved his family, his faith.

RANKIN, Pa. - The man shot and killed Monday night while answering his back door is being remembered as a nice guy, who was religious, funny and cared about his family.
Police say Wilbert Barber, 58, was shot to death around 7 p.m. at this home along Fifth Avenue in Rankin. Allegheny County police believe Barber was shot through the screen door after responding to someone knocking on it.
Allegheny County investigators posted a notice on the property saying it has been sealed off.
Barber’s family described him as a fun-loving, charismatic guy who loved his family and his faith. He leaves behind two daughters. His mother tells Channel 11 she feels broken because he was her primary caretaker.
“I am definitely going to miss him because it’s like every morning. Every morning he calls me between 5:30 a.m. and 6 a.m. He says, 'Mom are you OK?' and I’ll say yeah and he says, 'I just want to make sure you’re still breathing,' ” Barber's mother, Alice, said.
His family said they will never understand why this happened.
No arrests have been made. Police are still working to determine a motive.
