0 Will it ever be summer? Chief meteorologist Stephen Cropper gives his outlook

PITTSBURGH - June, July and August are perfect for hanging out with family and friends. With summer around the corner, Pittsburgh's chief meteorologist Stephen Cropper put together his summer forecast so you know what you can expect.

Summer fun can mean pool parties, camping, boating, picnics in the park and backyard barbecues. It's outdoor season, and that means the weather will have a big impact on your plans.

Overall, summer will start warm and end cool, with temperatures slightly above average.

Plenty of rain will keep plants and flowers growing, but that wet weather can be a pain if it falls during a commute or if you're heading to an outdoor event. An active storm track will trigger summer storms, and some will be severe, bringing heavy rain, flooding and damaging winds.

RELATED HEADLINES:

On average, June and July bring the biggest threats of tornadoes and wind damage. Most reports come into the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh in the late afternoon between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Similar to last year, Cropper is forecasting a stretch of warmer temperatures by mid-June, with a push toward highs near 90 degrees. You can expect to see wet weather on more than half the days of the month, but still end up slightly below the normal monthly rainfall.

Tune up the air conditioning and get the fans ready for a warmer-than-normal July. Winds from the south will pump in humid air from the Gulf of Mexico, making it feel even hotter. Heat index readings will jump into the 90s, and air quality will frequently rise to unhealthy levels for those with breathing problems. Look for several summer thunderstorms in July. The storms can dump more than an inch of rain in a short amount of time, causing flash flooding.

Cooler than normal temperatures will close the summer season, setting the stage for fall.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.