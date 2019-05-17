  • Winning Cash 5 ticket worth $500,000 sold in Westmoreland County

    LIGONIER, Pa - Check your tickets! Someone hit the Cash 5 jackpot worth $500,000 Thursday night and the winning ticket was sold in Westmoreland County.  

    The ticket was sold at Ligonier Outfitters on West Main Street.  Store owners will get a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

    The winner matched all five of the numbers drawn: 05, 12, 14, 15, 31. 

    The winner should sign their ticket and contact the Pennsylvania lottery or file a claim at the nearest lottery office, officials said.

