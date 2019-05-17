LIGONIER, Pa - Check your tickets! Someone hit the Cash 5 jackpot worth $500,000 Thursday night and the winning ticket was sold in Westmoreland County.
The ticket was sold at Ligonier Outfitters on West Main Street. Store owners will get a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
The winner matched all five of the numbers drawn: 05, 12, 14, 15, 31.
The winner should sign their ticket and contact the Pennsylvania lottery or file a claim at the nearest lottery office, officials said.
