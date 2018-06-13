An 80-year-old Latrobe woman stole money intended to help the poor and spent it on utility bills, cigarettes and blackberries from a Michigan farm, among other purchases, police said.
In all, Eleanor Wallak stole more than $36,000 from the St. Vincent de Paul Conference over about three years, state police said. She faces a felony charge of theft by unlawful taking, according to police records.
Melanie Marsalko is going over police paperwork to learn more about Wallak’s alleged thefts, including how police tracked her down, for Channel 11 News at 5:30 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Person shot on busy Carrick road
- 2 officers responding to reported abduction hurt when shots fired
- Letter prompts dramatic turn in DelTondo murder investigation
- VIDEO: 'Dancing FBI Agent' Facing Charges
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}