    An 80-year-old Latrobe woman stole money intended to help the poor and spent it on utility bills, cigarettes and blackberries from a Michigan farm, among other purchases, police said.

    In all, Eleanor Wallak stole more than $36,000 from the St. Vincent de Paul Conference over about three years, state police said. She faces a felony charge of theft by unlawful taking, according to police records.

    Melanie Marsalko is going over police paperwork to learn more about Wallak’s alleged thefts, including how police tracked her down, for Channel 11 News at 5:30 p.m.

