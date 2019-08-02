WAYNESBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police in Waynesburg found a missing 83-year-old woman.
Haddie Baysinger was last seen about 2 p.m. Thursday driving a Gator side-by-side through fields and woods, police said.
The side-by-side was located, but Baysinger was not found until Friday. State police said she was located near the gator in a wooded area. She was taken to an area hospital for evaluation.
