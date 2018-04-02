  • Woman accused of leaving newborn in trash can to stand trial

    NORTH BELLE VERNON, Pa. - A woman accused of leaving her newborn baby in a trash can in North Belle Vernon in 2016 will stand trial.

    Brittany Conway waived her right to a hearing Monday. She is charged with endangering the welfare of a child and reckless endangerment.

    Police said the initial 911 call was for a woman having a miscarriage in the bathroom of a convenience store. Paramedics found the newborn near full-term in a trash can.

