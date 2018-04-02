NORTH BELLE VERNON, Pa. - A woman accused of leaving her newborn baby in a trash can in North Belle Vernon in 2016 will stand trial.
Brittany Conway waived her right to a hearing Monday. She is charged with endangering the welfare of a child and reckless endangerment.
Related Headlines
STORY: Newborn baby left in trash can at BP gas station
Police said the initial 911 call was for a woman having a miscarriage in the bathroom of a convenience store. Paramedics found the newborn near full-term in a trash can.
TRENDING NOW:
- Pittsburgh Pirates home opener: What you need to know
- Teen accepted to 20 top-tier colleges, gets full-ride scholarships to all of them
- Frank Stallone apologizes to Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg for profane Twitter rant
- VIDEO: Authorities seize sloths, exotic lizards from house
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}