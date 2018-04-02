  • Police: Man runs in front of oncoming train, jumps into river to avoid arrest

    Updated:

    CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. - A Connellsville man is back in police custody after escaping this weekend, narrowly missing getting hit by train, and being flown to the hospital for hypothermia.

    Shawn Prince, 21, was being escorted by a constable to the police station when he took off running.

    He jumped in the freezing cold river and couldn’t make it to the other side, according to police.

    The efforts made to save him from the freezing cold water— and why he was in custody to begin with, tonight on Channel 11 news at 5:15 p.m.

