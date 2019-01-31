CHARLOTTE - A woman accused of a violent carjacking in Pittsburgh has been arrested hundreds of miles away in North Carolina.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Marin Oreski, 37, was caught on Wednesday.
Oreski allegedly stabbed a man on Monday in uptown Pittsburgh before taking his car.
