PITTSBURGH - A woman was arrested Sunday afternoon after she allegedly swung a box cutter and threatened to kill people on a street in Pittsburgh, authorities said.
Police were called about 1:30 p.m. to the area of Fifth Avenue and Dinwiddie Street for the incident.
A man said he was leaving his apartment when the woman, identified as 46-year-old Adrienne Williams, said she was going to kill him and demanded his cellphone, according to a criminal complaint. Williams then allegedly swiped at him with the box cutter.
Williams is then accused of walking across Fifth Avenue and threatening to kill a woman while swinging the box cutter, police said.
Williams was arrested and taken to the Allegheny County Jail.
