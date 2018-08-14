PITTSBURGH - A woman is in custody in connection with the street fight that ended with four people shot in East Liberty on Sunday.
Stacey Gibson, 23, of Homewood, turned herself in to authorities Tuesday afternoon.
Three females and a male were shot after a fight that occurred in the 5600 block of Broad Street around 9 p.m., police said.
A Zone 5 police officer applied a tourniquet to the leg of one of the shooting victims on the scene.
All four victims are in stable condition. Gibson is facing four counts of aggravated assault.
