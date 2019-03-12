Woman charged with hiring someone to kill her husband held on all charges

The woman accused of hiring someone to kill her husband was in court for the first time Tuesday.
According to police, Roxanne Guty offered a man half of her husband's $50,000 life insurance policy if he killed him.
That man is now testifying against her.
