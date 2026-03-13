GetGo, Giant Eagle offers new gas discount deal

Giant Eagle and GetGo are offering a deal to give perk members some relief at the pump as prices continue to rise.

Customers who spend $100 or more at Giant Eagle or Market District between March 13 and March 16 will earn 20 cents off per gallon at GetGo.

Customers must ‘opt in’ for the offer on Giant Eagle’s website or app before the purchase.

The discount on gas can be redeemed until March 31.

