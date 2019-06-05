  • Teen injured in ATV accident vows to walk at graduation this week

    Updated:

    CHARTIERS, Pa. - A high school senior paralyzed in an ATV crash may need a wheel chair for the rest of her life, but she’s not going to let that stop her from walking across the stage at graduation.

    The crash that changed Audriana Michrina happened in 2016, and she’s told Channel 11’s Cara Sapida she’s spent every moment of recovery focused on this week.

    Tonight on 11 News at 5:30, Audriana shares her emotional story and talks about what it’s been like as the clock ticks down toward her personal goal.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories