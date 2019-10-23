GREENSBURG, Pa. - A gaping hole still sits in the Szechuan Garden in Greensburg days after a woman backed her car through the front of the restaurant.
Now, police are charging the woman who was behind the wheel.
Police said Eileen Morreo's blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit when she backed her car into the restaurant on Sunday.
Another woman who was eating inside at the time was taken to the hospital. She told police she had a cut on her ear, and her back and arm were sore.
According to investigators, they could smell alcohol on Morreo's breath when talking with her after the accident, and she allegedly was slurring her speech.
Morreo told officers she was drinking at her house earlier that day.
She apparently told police that the sole of her shoe was falling off, and it got caught on the gas pedal as she was trying to back up.
Morreo is due in court in December.
Fire officials told Channel 11 the building is okay structurally. It is back open for takeout orders, and there will be a temporary entrance until they can replace the entire front entrance.
