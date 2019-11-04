  • Woman followed by man, pistol-whipped during robbery in downtown Pittsburgh

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A woman was pistol-whipped during a robbery Sunday afternoon in downtown Pittsburgh, police said.

    The robbery was reported about 1:45 p.m. at a business in the 400 block of the Boulevard of the Allies.

    You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    The victim told police she was followed by a man who pistol-whipped her and demanded all her money. He then ran away.

    Police said they are working to get surveillance footage to assist in the investigation.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories