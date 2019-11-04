PITTSBURGH - A woman was pistol-whipped during a robbery Sunday afternoon in downtown Pittsburgh, police said.
The robbery was reported about 1:45 p.m. at a business in the 400 block of the Boulevard of the Allies.
The victim told police she was followed by a man who pistol-whipped her and demanded all her money. He then ran away.
Police said they are working to get surveillance footage to assist in the investigation.
